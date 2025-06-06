INDIA

Complaint filed against Virat Kohli after Bengaluru stampede incident at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

A complaint has been filed against cricketer Virat Kohli following the stampede incident at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives and left more than 60 injured on June 4.

Virat Kohli (Image credit: PTI)