Complaint filed against actor Soni Razdan for calling Afzal Guru 'scapegoat'

After actor Soni Razdan's controversial remarks on the executed terrorist Afzal Guru, a police complaint has been filed against her in Tilak Marg police station in Delhi.

The controversial comments triggered Advocate Rajeev Kumar Shrivastav to file a complaint in the police station. The practising lawyer in the Supreme Court said that "Soni Razdan has been playing with the sentiments of Indian citizens for cheap publicity and it is really condemnable."

In a tweet, Razdan said that the hanging of Afzal guru, responsible for 2001 attack on the Indian parliament, was a "travesty of justice." Moreover, she said that a "solid inquiry" needs to be initiated into "why Afzal Guru was made a scapegoat" in the 2001 parliament attack.

"This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat," the actor tweeted.

This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat https://t.co/UUVV2Z9UGU — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 21, 2020

The comments were in response to an article in The Print on the recently arrested senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh's alleged links with Afzal Guru. The article went on to elaborate the contents of a letter sent by Guru to his lawyer while he was lodged in Tihar jail where he alleged that Davinder Singh and other police officers, tortured and extorted money from him. He also allegedly "asked him to arrange for a car and a place to stay for the attacker" who would later carry out the attacks outside the parliament.

Five terrorists affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba tried to enter the parliament building, in the process gunning down nine security personnel in December 2001.

Afzal Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013, and buried inside Tihar Jail following his conviction in the Parliament attack case.