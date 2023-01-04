Commuters face massive traffic jam on Delhi, Noida roads as Ashram flyover shut; check alternate routes here

Commuters had a difficult time returning from work on Wednesday because both lanes of the Ashram Flyover in the capital were shut down for the fourth consecutive day due to construction. Noida and Delhi roads were extremely congested. Snarls were seen mostly during rush hour on the stretches that go through south Delhi, and many people complained that they arrived late at their locations.

The commuters had to endure an intense traffic jam on the Chilla border that connects Delhi and Noida. The traffic police were also not present at the scene at the same time. On the road from the Chilla border to the Mahamaya flyover leading to Delhi, there is a severe traffic jam. In a jam that lasted for about 4-5 kilometres, cars were seen crawling.

Construction work has prompted the Ashram flyover to be closed since January 1. As a result, traffic on this route was detoured to the Noida 14-e-Chilla border. As a result, there is a significant traffic congestion at the Chilla border. At the same time, many vehicles continue to travel in the direction of Barapula and Ashram from DND flyover.

READ | Delhi Kanjhawala case: CCTV footage shows victim Anjali's friend Nidhi returning home after accident

As a result, there is increased traffic pressure and a significant traffic jam. For about an hour, people were snarled in this traffic jam. There was no traffic police officer present to manage the situation at the time.

Here are some routes/diversions suggested by traffic police

Travellers heading in from the Badarpur side are advised to take Mata Mandir Marg to Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan.

It is recommended that those coming from the Badarpur, Sarita Vihar, and Jamia side make a U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar, and AIIMS.

For Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, and Badarpur, commuters are advised to take Captain Gaur Marg from AIIMS, Moolchand, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Those travelling from the AIIMS and Chirag Delhi side have been advised by the police to take Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Noida and NH-24.

The advisory also stated that areas leading to the Ashram flyover, such as the Outer Ring Road, DND flyover, Mathura Road, and both carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk, may experience delays in traffic flow.

READ | Bengaluru Shocker: Decomposed body of woman found in 'plastic drum' at Yesvantpur railway station