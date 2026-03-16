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Commuters alert: NHAI hikes FASTag annual pass fee for FY 2026-27, check new price, validity, benefits and more

An activated FASTag annual pass allows free passage at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas for one year or 200 trips, whichever is earlier, without per-trip user fee charges.

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Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 03:43 PM IST

Commuters alert: NHAI hikes FASTag annual pass fee for FY 2026-27, check new price, validity, benefits and more
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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a revision in the FASTag annual pass fee for the Financial Year 2026-27. As per the announcement, the fee for the FASTag annual pass will increase from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075, effective April 1, 2026. This revision has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

What is the FASTag annual pass?

The FASTag annual pass is a prepaid toll plan designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles, such as cars, jeeps, and vans. An activated FASTag annual pass allows free passage at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas for one year or 200 trips, whichever is earlier, without per-trip user fee charges. The pass eliminates the need for frequent recharges, making it a convenient option for frequent highway commuters.

Eligibility and applicability

The revised rate will be applicable for eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag seeking to avail the annual pass facility at approximately Rs 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and National Expressways. The pass is applicable only for private non-commercial cars, jeeps, and vans, and its use in any commercial vehicle will result in immediate deactivation without notice.

Benefits of the FASTag annual pass

The FASTag annual pass offers several benefits to users, including the convenience of a one-time fee payment for one-year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings. The pass is valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas, and users can activate it through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application or the NHAI website.

How will the FASTag annual pass be activated? 

The FASTag annual pass will be activated after verifying the eligibility of the vehicle and the associated FASTag. Once the payment is confirmed, the annual pass will be activated on the registered FASTag normally within 2 hours. The pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or 200 transactions (trips), whichever comes first.

Once the FASTag annual pass completes either 200 trips or one year from the date of activation, it will automatically revert to a regular FASTag.

Users often have questions about the FASTag annual pass, such as whether it is mandatory or if they can transfer it to another vehicle. The FASTag annual pass is not mandatory, and users who do not opt for it can continue to use their FASTag for regular transactions as per applicable user fee rates at fee plazas. Additionally, the pass is non-transferable and is valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed and registered

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Kanye West's maiden India concert postponed amid 'prevailing geopolitical situation', rapper to now perform in Delhi on this date
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