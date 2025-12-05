Cloudflare down: Trading platforms Zerodha, Groww and others hit by outage
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in dazzling mermaid-style gown at Red Sea Film Festival 2025
From pioneers, JRD Tata to Ratan Tata, Noel Tata, know Tata Group makers who build company into brand, meet its younger generation
IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir set to take BIG decision, to drop three players for 3rd ODI, these are...
Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS
Commuters Alert! Delhi Traffic issues advisory for Pitampura, Burari, Kashmere Gate as Wazirabad flyover to remain shut for 23 days due to...; Check routes, diversions
SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...
Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DGCA gives relaxation in new flying rules after thousand passengers stranded, withdraws...
Why is Steve Smith wearing anti-glare strips in Brisbane Test? Know the real reason
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations
INDIA
The affected carriageway, spanning from Burari to Timarpur Red Light, will be closed to all traffic from December 3 to December 25, 2025. Read here to know alternate routes and diversions
The Delhi Traffic Police has released a comprehensive traffic advisory due to ongoing road modification work at the Soorghat Integration Section under the Wazirabad Flyover. The affected carriageway, spanning from Burari to Timarpur Red Light, will be closed to all traffic from December 3 to December 25, 2025. Commuters in North and East Delhi are urged to adjust their travel plans accordingly.
The Delhi traffic advisory, affecting a section under the Wazirabad flyover between the Burari and Timarpur Red Light carriageway, will be in effect for 23 days, from December 3, 2025, to December 25, 2025, due to scheduled road work in the specified areas.
Vehicles will take a right turn at Wazirabad Bridge towards Ambedkar Chowk, then continue with a right turn up to Wazirabad Road.
From there, commuters must take a left turn towards Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Chowk and Bhajanpura.
Vehicles will again take a right turn at Wazirabad Bridge towards Ambedkar Chowk, then a right turn up to Wazirabad Road leading directly to Timarpur Red Light.
The advisory emphasises that those travelling from Burari to nearby zones such as Sonia Vihar, Bhajanpura or Khajuri Chowk should strictly follow these diversions.
In a Delhi Traffic advisory shared on X, the Delhi traffic police urged people to plan their travel accordingly, expect delays, and follow diversion signage. Authorities also mentioned in their tweet that traffic personnel are deployed to assist. In the advisory they have also aksed to allow extra travel time to avoid inconvenience.
The traffic police have appealed for patience and cooperation from the public.