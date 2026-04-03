Commuters Alert! Delhi metro to change time, operations to begin from 3:00 am; Check routes, date and more

Passengers planning early travel should check line-specific availability and timings before heading out.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will begin operations as early as 3 am on Sunday, April 5, 2026, on some selected corridors to facilitate participants travelling to the PNB Soldierathon, a marathon event being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

This special arrangement aims to ensure smooth and timely transit for thousands of runners expected to take part in the event, and will also help lessen the traffic on roads, particularly the influx of private vehicles such as cars, and make for unhindered vehicular movement.

Early services on select corridors

According to the DMRC, early services will be available on the following stretches: Yellow Line, from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram; Blue Line, from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali; and Violet Line, from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.

Early metro services at 03:00 AM on 5th April, 2026 (Sunday) to facilitate participants of the PNB Soldierathon Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/zBDMHzB3Yx — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 2, 2026

Trains on these routes will operate at 30-minute intervals between 3 am and 6 am, after which regular Sunday schedules will resume. Metro services on all other lines will run as per their usual Sunday timetable, with no changes announced.

Regular timings for other lines

Metro services on all other lines will operate as per the standard Sunday timetable, with no changes announced for those routes. Commuters and marathon participants have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and check station access timings in advance.

Boost for Marathon Participants

The early start aims to ensure smooth and convenient travel for runners and attendees heading to the event. With thousands expected to participate, the move is likely to ease traffic congestion and promote public transport usage. Passengers planning early travel should check line-specific availability and timings before heading out.

What is the PNB Soldierathon Marathon?

The PNB Soldierathon 2026 is a marquee half-marathon organised by Punjab National Bank (PNB) to honor the Indian Armed Forces. Under the theme ‘Run with Soldiers, Run for Soldiers,’ it promotes fitness, national pride, and civil-military bonding, featuring both physical and virtual runs to support wounded soldiers.

The event celebrates PNB’s 132nd Foundation Day while supporting the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre and promoting the “Fit India Movement”. Some of the categories include Half Marathon, 10 kilometer, and 5 kilometer.