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Commuters alert! App-based cab drivers in Gurugram are on strike today, here's why

The drivers are pushing for the introduction of customer KYC to reduce the risks posed by fake or unverified passengers.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 07:37 AM IST

Commuters alert! App-based cab drivers in Gurugram are on strike today, here's why
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A group of app-based cab drivers in Gurugram have gone on strike, demanding mandatory KYC verification for customers. The drivers, who gathered outside Sector 46 on Saturday, are highlighting incidents of assaults and threats that have left them feeling helpless.

Demand for compulsory KYC

The drivers are pushing for the introduction of customer KYC to reduce the risks posed by fake or unverified passengers. Preet Kumar, a cab driver, emphasized that while drivers undergo strict KYC, customers are not obligated to do so. "What about our safety? We also need protection from fake passengers," he said.

The cab drivers are also pointing out the absence of a proper grievance redressal system. They claim that there have been instances where customers misbehaved, but there was no effective system in place to address the issue. "Where are we supposed to report such incidents?" a driver questioned.

Safety features under scrutiny

Despite every cab being equipped with safety features, including SOS buttons for both drivers and passengers, the drivers are questioning their effectiveness. They cited several instances where these features failed to provide timely help, leaving them vulnerable. The recent incident of Suraj Singh, a 25-year-old driver who was strangled to death inside his vehicle, has further highlighted the safety concerns.

Strike to cause disruptions

The strike, which was also in place on Saturday, has led to significant disruptions across parts of Gurugram. Residents have been affected, with some reporting longer wait times for cabs. Rishika Tiwari, a resident of Sector 38, said that while booking a cab usually takes a minute, she had to wait 10 to 15 minutes due to the strike.

The drivers' concerns are centered around their safety and the need for a more robust system to protect them from fake passengers and misbehavior. The lack of a proper grievance redressal system and the questionable effectiveness of safety features are adding to their worries. The strike is a testament to the drivers' determination to push for change and ensure their safety on the job.

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