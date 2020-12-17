Communication satellite CMS-01 successfully injected into orbit by PSLV-C50 rocket, ISRO says

India's premier space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO's) workhouse rocket PSLV-C50 successfully injected into earth's orbit India's latest communication satellite CMS-01, the agency reported.

The satellite was successfully launched onboard the launch vehicle Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50). The polar satellite launch vehicle's 52nd mission lift-off took place at 3.41 pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota.

The communication satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep islands. The satellite has a life span of seven years, ISRO said.

"#PSLVC50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota #ISRO #CMS01," ISRO tweeted.

"#CMS01 successfully separated from the fourth stage of #PSLVC50 and injected into orbit," it added.

Expressing his happiness at the successful launch of CMS-01 satellite, ISRO Chairman K.Sivan said: "In four days time the CMS-01 satellite will be taken to its intended geosynchronous orbit. The satellite`s solar panel has been deployed."

The Thursday space mission is second and last from this rocket port and third for the country this year.

Further, CMS-01 is the first communication satellite that ISRO has orbited under its new satellite naming scheme.

ISRO Chief K Sivan further said the next rocket that would fly in Feb-March 2021 will be PSLV-C51 which will be a special one for ISRO as well as for the country.

Sivan said the rocket will be carrying India`s first earth observation satellite from a start-up called Pixxel. The rocket will also carry communication satellite built by students part of SpaceKidz team and another satellite built by consortium of three Indian universities.

"The primary payload for PSLV-C51 rocket will be a Brazilian satellite weighing between 600-700kg," Sivan told IANS.

He also said Team ISRO has a busy schedule ahead with the launch of Aditya satellite, Gaganyaaan-India`s human space mission, realisation of small rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

(With IANS inputs)