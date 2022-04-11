Communal clashes erupt in 4 states amid Ram Navami rallies, here’s all you need to know

Ram Navami, which is a major festival for Hindus across the country, saw not only celebrations but also violent clashes this year. Reports of communal violence emerged from as many as four states this year, where processions were interrupted due to clashes.

According to several media reports, communal violence was reported in several states such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Gujarat during the Ram Navami processions, and two people have also been reported dead.

Because of the clashes reported from several parts of the country, state governments have decided to impose certain restrictions on the public. Section 144 has been imposed in towns of Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, and all religious gatherings have been banned.

Here’s all you need to know about what happened in each state –

Jharkhand

As per sources, reports of communal violence emerged from Jharkhand when stone-pelting incidents took place during a Ram Navami procession, which led to clashes between two groups. A total of eight people were injured and Section 144 was imposed in Bokaro and Lohardaga districts.

Madhya Pradesh

Violence also broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone area, after which the city was placed under curfew. Reports of clashes and arson emerged from Ram Navami processions in the city, and police were deployed in the disturbed areas.

West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted a video showing communal violence in West Bengal’s Howrah, where a Ram Navami procession was reportedly attacked by the police. Adhikari said that participants of the celebrations were harassed and thrashed.

Gujarat

As per news agency PTI, communal violence was reported in Gujarat’s Anand district and Sabarkantha district. Reports of stone-pelting and arson emerged from both areas, with multiple people left injured. Police had to fire tear gas to control the situation.

Reports of communal violence and clashes are being reported from several parts of India ever since the festival of Navratri began, with the most notable incident taking place in the Karauli district of Rajasthan. Incidents of stone-pelting emerged during a Hindu rally, which sparked a lot of political outrage.

READ | Curfew at 3 places in Madhya Pradesh after Ram Navami procession clashes, 10 points