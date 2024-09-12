Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

Stones were allegedly thrown at the procession, which led to the clashes, following which shops and businesses were set afire by a group.

Communal tensions gripped Nagamangala town in Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday after clashes erupted between two groups during the Ganpati procession, news agency PTI reported. Stones were thrown at the procession, causing the clashes, following which a group set shops and businesses afire.

To control the law and order situation, the police have imposed restrictive orders, including Section 144 in the area, according to a report by news agency PTI.