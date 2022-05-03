Communal clash in Jodhpur over hoisting the Islamic flag, several injured

File Photo

Before Eid 2022, two communities indulged in stone-pelting late on Monday night in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, near the Jalori gate. According to a report in Zee News, a dispute arose between two groups over the issue of hoisting the Islamic flag on the statue of a freedom fighter, which escalated to stone-pelting. Many people have been injured in the process.

The saffron flag was hoisted at the intersection of late Balmukund's Bissa statue at Jalori Gate square of Jodhpur, about which the administration had requested the Brahmin community to get the saffron flag removed in the afternoon on Monday, but by the end of the night, the people of the minority community removed the flag from the statue of the freedom fighter.

Relatives of late freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa and others asked the people of the minority community to take down the Islamic flag which they refused to do and this led to violence between the two communities.

(More details awaited)