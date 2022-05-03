Communal clash in Jodhpur: CM Gehlot cancels birthday program as tensions rise, chairs high-level meeting

File Photo

Hours before Eid, communal tension broke out in Jodhpur leading to stone-pelting. Five policemen were injured in the incident that took place past midnight, officials said.

The situation was brought under control with heavy deployment of police, but the tension re-escalated after the Namaz of Eid on Tuesday morning when some people pelted stones near the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur. A few vehicles were damaged, they said.

Jodhpur is the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

"While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," he said.

In addition to this, CM Gehlot also cancelled the birthday program at his residence. Notably, CM Gehlot is celebrating his 71st birthday today. The CM left the program midway and reached the Chief Ministers' Office (CMO) to convene a high-level meeting regarding law and order in the city. The Home Department and Police Department officials also reached the MO where CM Gehlot is taking feedback on communal tension in Jodhpur.

For the unversed, members of the minority community were installing Eid flags and they put up a flag on a roundabout alongside the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa.

This led to a confrontation as the other community alleged that a saffron flag they had put up there ahead of Parshuram Jayanti, had gone missing.

The issue snowballed into stone-pelting and clashes, the officials said. Mobile internet services were suspended in the area to check the spread of rumours, the officials said.