Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post

INDIA
A communal clash broke out in Gujarat's Vadodara on late Friday, i.e., September 19, after a Navratri Pandal was attacked with stones following an offensive social media post. A video went viral on social media, featuring a group of people pelting stones at a pandal established on a road in the Junagarhi area.
After the clash broke out, the police rushed to the spot, and the situation was brought under control. According to a preliminary investigation, a social media post sparked the violence. The origin of the post is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, police personnel are still present at the scene so as to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.
The police have also registered two FIRs against those involved in the clash and initiated action against them. Residents have been urged not to fall for rumours and maintain peace in the region.