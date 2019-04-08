Commonwealth gold medalist Shreyasi Singh campaigns for mother in Banka, says against BJP's 'present standpoint'

Ace Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh, whose mother Putul Singh was earlier expelled by the BJP for six years for filing her nomination as an Independent from Banka Lok Sabha constituency against NDA's official candidate, said they are against the "present standpoint" of the BJP and not the party as a whole.

"We are against the present standpoint of the party and not the party as a whole," Shreyasi told ANI while campaigning for her mother against JD(U) candidate Girdhari Yadav.

Shreyasi is taking up the job with confidence. "Campaigning is not tough for me as I belong to a political family. I have grown up in a political environment and I have known the people of Banka since my childhood," she said.

Talking about herself, the Commonwealth Gold medalist said her focus is on the Olympics and she is not thinking about contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banka Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by RJD's Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav, who defeated Putul Singh of BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Putul had won the seat in 2010 by-poll as an Independent candidate after the death of her husband Digvijay Singh. Digvijay Singh had won as an Independent candidate in 2009 after the JDU denied him a ticket.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The dates of polling in Bihar are April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.