FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US-Iran Talks: Trump says he's 'not looking to kill people', announces fresh negotiations from Monday

'Not looking to kill people': Trump backs diplomacy, announces fresh Iran talks

Assam floods death toll rises to 82 as monsoon rains wreak havoc across states

Assam floods death toll rises to 82 as rains wreak havoc across states

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of orchestrating attack on Pappu Yadav: 'Violence born out of fear of defeat'

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of orchestrating attack on Pappu Yadav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony 2026: Glasgow hands over baton to India ahead of Ahmedabad CWG 2030

The Commonwealth Games flag and baton were presented to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as part of the official handover ceremony.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 07:24 AM IST

Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony 2026: Glasgow hands over baton to India ahead of Ahmedabad CWG 2030
Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha receive the flag during the closing ceremony. (Photo/ ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The curtains came down on the 2026 Commonwealth Games after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, hosts of the landmark centenary edition in 2030, during a glittering closing ceremony on Sunday.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad, making India only the second nation after Australia to host the multi-sport event on more than one occasion. India had previously staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

The Commonwealth Games flag and baton were presented to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as part of the official handover ceremony.

The closing ceremony began with a celebration of Scotland's rich cultural heritage before transitioning into a colourful showcase of India's cultural diversity and centuries-old traditions.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was a unique Indo-Scottish cultural collaboration, with musicians and dancers from both nations coming together for a vibrant 'jugalbandi' that symbolised the passing of the baton from Glasgow to Ahmedabad.

India also had plenty to celebrate on the sporting front, finishing fourth in the medals table with a haul of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to cap off a successful campaign.

Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story. Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme.

With only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, India still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals. Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals.

With the ceremonial handover complete, the focus now shifts to Ahmedabad, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony 2026: Glasgow hands over baton to India ahead of Ahmedabad CWG 2030
Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony 2026: Glasgow hands over baton to India
US-Iran Talks: Trump says he's 'not looking to kill people', announces fresh negotiations from Monday
'Not looking to kill people': Trump backs diplomacy, announces fresh Iran talks
Gold, silver prices today, August 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, August 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Sonam Wangchuk's wife praises Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, but takes subtle dig at Bollywood, suggesting 'rediscovery of...'
Sonam Wangchuk's wife praises The Odyssey, but takes subtle dig at Bollywood
Assam floods death toll rises to 82 as monsoon rains wreak havoc across states
Assam floods death toll rises to 82 as rains wreak havoc across states
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement