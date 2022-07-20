Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Commonwealth Games 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with CWG-bound athletes today

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, from July 28 to August 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:37 AM IST

Commonwealth Games 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with CWG-bound athletes today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a video conference on Wednesday with the Indian team departing for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in order to motivate athletes ahead of major sporting events.

Last year, Modi met with the Indian athletes and para-athletes who would compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, respectively.

At all times, the PM kept tabs on the athletes' performance. He called athletes to congratulate them on their accomplishments and encourage them to keep working hard.

In addition, the Prime Minister has visited and talked with the athletes upon their return to the nation.

July 28 to August 8 are the dates for the CWG 2022 in Birmingham. At the CWG 2022, India will send 215 athletes to compete in 141 events across 19 different sports.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 396 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.