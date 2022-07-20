Commonwealth Games 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with CWG-bound athletes today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a video conference on Wednesday with the Indian team departing for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in order to motivate athletes ahead of major sporting events.

Last year, Modi met with the Indian athletes and para-athletes who would compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, respectively.

At all times, the PM kept tabs on the athletes' performance. He called athletes to congratulate them on their accomplishments and encourage them to keep working hard.

In addition, the Prime Minister has visited and talked with the athletes upon their return to the nation.

July 28 to August 8 are the dates for the CWG 2022 in Birmingham. At the CWG 2022, India will send 215 athletes to compete in 141 events across 19 different sports.

(With inputs from ANI)