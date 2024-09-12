Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, top-quality healthcare for every Indian: PM Modi

North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile' towards East Sea, South Korea says

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

8 stunning images of Milky Way shared by NASA 

8 stunning images of Milky Way shared by NASA 

7 dog breeds with strongest bites

7 dog breeds with strongest bites

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

This actress was allegedly involved in terror activities, suddenly disappeared, was later found buried with...

This actress was allegedly involved in terror activities, suddenly disappeared, was later found buried with...

Darshan's fans slam wife Vijayalakshmi after photos of her partying go viral while he is in jail, netizens defend her

Darshan's fans slam wife Vijayalakshmi after photos of her partying go viral while he is in jail, netizens defend her

HomeIndia

India

Committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, top-quality healthcare for every Indian: PM Modi

PM Modi's assertion came after the Union Cabinet approved health coverage to all persons aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana irrespective of their income, benefiting around six crore senior citizens.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 07:11 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, top-quality healthcare for every Indian: PM Modi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government is committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, and top-quality healthcare for every Indian.

His assertion came after the Union Cabinet approved health coverage to all persons aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana irrespective of their income, benefiting around six crore senior citizens.

The Rs 5-lakh free health insurance cover would benefit senior citizens of around 4.5 crore families. The government said that eligible beneficiaries would be issued a new distinct card under the scheme.

"We are committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, and top-quality healthcare for every Indian. In this context, the Cabinet today has decided to expand the ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY further to provide health coverage for all citizens above 70 years," Modi said in a post on X.

This scheme will ensure dignity, care, and security to 6 crore citizens, he added.

Modi also said the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, approved by the Cabinet, will boost green mobility and help us build a sustainable future.

The prime minister said the PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme will boost greater participation in the sector and encourage sustainability.

The Union Cabinet approved two major schemes with a total outlay of Rs 14,335 crore to promote the use of electric vehicles, including buses, ambulances, and trucks.

The two schemes are the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over two years, and the PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme with a budget of Rs 3,435 crore.

The Union Cabinet also approved an outlay of Rs 12,461 crore to support the development of 31,350 MW hydropower projects to be implemented over the next eight years.

In another post, Modi said the modifications in the hydroelectric projects scheme approved by the Cabinet will boost infrastructure development in remote areas.

"It will accelerate Hydro Power growth, create jobs, and drive investments in the sector," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Centre announces free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat for citizens aged above...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India generated a staggering economic impact of Rs 116370000000; Here's how

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India generated a staggering economic impact of Rs 116370000000; Here's how

Haryana Polls: Who is Captain Yogesh Bairagi, BJP candidate fielded against Vinesh Phogat?

Haryana Polls: Who is Captain Yogesh Bairagi, BJP candidate fielded against Vinesh Phogat?

Himachal Pradesh: Protest in Shimla over alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque

Himachal Pradesh: Protest in Shimla over alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque

US Presidential Election: Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift's support to Kamala Harris, says ‘Will pay the price...’

US Presidential Election: Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift's support to Kamala Harris, says ‘Will pay the price...’

Adapting to Climate Challenges: The Role of Systems Engineering in Modern Insurance and Financial Services

Adapting to Climate Challenges: The Role of Systems Engineering in Modern Insurance and Financial Services

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement