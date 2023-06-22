Commercial projects boost GST collections, spurring economic growth

The contribution of commercial projects to economic growth is of utmost importance, as they have the potential to create employment, generate revenue, and stimulate the real estate market, thereby promoting overall economic development. This significance is particularly evident in densely populated countries like India.

By Mr. Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer, Bhutani Group

Commercial projects encompass a variety of developments, including retail spaces, office buildings, hotels, and restaurants. These projects play a critical role in boosting a country's economy. To ensure the success of commercial projects, developers must carefully evaluate the project's location, collaborate with relevant stakeholders, conduct thorough market research, integrate sustainable design practices, and assess the project's impact on the local community.

By following such an approach, commercial spaces can be created that not only benefit the economy but also contribute to the well-being of the local community. Commercial projects generate revenue for the local economy and support the functioning of public services through GST, property taxes, and other fees collected from commercial properties. They are widely recognized as key drivers of economic growth and stimulate the real estate market, which is one of the largest generators of employment. Commercial properties also have higher market demand compared to residential properties due to their higher property value, making them attractive as investment assets in the real estate market.

The initiation of commercial projects can attract business interest to the area, driving further economic growth. For example, when a company relocates to a new office space, it can attract other businesses seeking proximity to suppliers or clientele, leading to combined growth across industries.

Commercial projects are widely acknowledged as crucial drivers of economic growth due to their ability to create jobs, generate revenue, and support the growth of local communities. Therefore, they are increasingly developed alongside other types of projects in the real estate market.

Impressive design and sustainable development are essential for the success of commercial projects. Energy-efficient buildings with sustainable design practices are highly sought after worldwide in commercial real estate. Incorporating best practices such as green roofs, energy-efficient lighting, and sustainable materials into project designs is crucial.

For instance, our iconic project Alphathum, located in Sector-90, Noida, offers a unique and meticulously designed environment for work and lifestyle. Its superior office spaces foster innovative and collaborative thinking. The three iconic towers are designed with climate-responsive architecture, meeting all criteria for sustainable design. Alphathum provides an exceptional business environment that caters to the lifestyle needs of business leaders, resulting in great success.

With features like the one of the world’s largest water body, sky gardens, and breakout areas, Alphathum has surpassed expectations, offering a distinct identity and fulfilling the requirements of businesses in an environmentally sustainable manner. Sustainable designs not only contribute to the environment but also bring economic benefits such as reduced energy costs and a positive impact on the project's market value.

While commercial projects undoubtedly offer benefits, careful consideration is necessary before establishing a successful project. The importance of selecting the right location cannot be overstated. Other critical factors include having a sufficient population in the surrounding area and ensuring readily available transportation to the location.

Additionally, conducting thorough market research is equally important to ensure sufficient demand and mitigate the risk of project failure. By carefully considering all these essential factors, developers can ensure the success of their commercial projects, making positive contributions to the economy and the overall prosperity of the community. By adopting a comprehensive approach and understanding market dynamics, developers can align their projects with market needs, seize opportunities, and create long-term value for all stakeholders involved.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)