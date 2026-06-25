Commercial LPG supply restored to pre-crisis level as govt withdraws restrictions

The Centre has restored non-domestic LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels after easing concerns over disruptions caused by tensions in the Middle East.

Centre has restored non-domestic packed LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels, bringing major relief to commercial establishments and industries that had been facing fuel shortages in recent months.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the decision was taken after the LPG supply situation improved significantly following disruptions caused by tensions in the Middle East. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have now been directed to resume normal supply of non-domestic packed LPG across the country.

Bulk LPG supply restrictions relaxed

Along with restoring commercial LPG supplies, the government has also eased restrictions on bulk LPG consumption.

Commercial and industrial users will now be allowed to receive up to 50 per cent of their pre-crisis bulk LPG allocation. Officials said the move is expected to help factories, restaurants, hotels and other businesses return to normal operations. The government has also withdrawn sector-specific restrictions that were introduced during the supply crisis to ensure adequate availability of LPG for households.

Why were restrictions imposed

The supply crunch emerged after geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupted global energy markets and raised concerns over LPG imports into India.

To safeguard domestic cooking gas supplies, the government had temporarily restricted commercial and industrial LPG consumption. It also directed that hydrocarbon streams such as C3 and C4 gases be prioritised for LPG production.

With supplies stabilising, these gases can now be used by other industries again. However, officials have assured that household LPG production and availability will remain unaffected.

Better monitoring and supply planning

The ministry said a technical committee will continue to monitor the allocation of LPG-related resources among industries and regularly report to the government. In addition, the Centre plans to create a unified database of commercial and industrial LPG consumers to improve supply management and planning in the future.

Push towards cleaner energy

Even as LPG supplies return to normal, the government remains committed to expanding the use of piped natural gas (PNG), a cleaner and more sustainable fuel option.

Businesses that have already shifted to PNG will continue using it, while eligible consumers will gradually be encouraged to transition with support from city gas distribution companies. Officials said the latest measures are aimed at strengthening India's energy security, ensuring stable fuel availability and promoting cleaner energy adoption across sectors.