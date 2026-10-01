Commercial LPG Price Hiked: 19-kg cylinder gets costlier ahead of festival season, check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna and more

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has increased from Rs 2,747.50 in September to Rs 2,810 from October 1, marking a hike of Rs 62.50 per cylinder. The increase follows a Rs 9.50 rise in commercial LPG prices in Delhi in September.

Ahead of the festive season, prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been hiked from today, October 1. Rates for 19-kg commercial cylinders have gone up by over Rs 60 in several cities, which may push up costs for hotels, restaurants, dhabas and other commercial establishments dependent on LPG.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices, however, remain unchanged, with 14.2-kg cylinders seeing no revision, bringing relief to households.

Commercial LPG Price Hiked: Check city-wise new rates

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has increased from Rs 2,747.50 in September to Rs 2,810 from October 1, marking a hike of Rs 62.50 per cylinder. The increase follows a Rs 9.50 rise in commercial LPG prices in Delhi in September.

In Mumbai, commercial cylinder price has gone up by Rs 63, from Rs 2,701 to Rs 2,764. In Chennai, a 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 2,983 compared to Rs 2,916.50 last month.

Patna recorded the sharpest increase among major cities on October 1, with commercial LPG prices rising by Rs 71.50. A 19-kg cylinder there now costs Rs 3,100.50 against Rs 3,029 in September.

In Ahmedabad, the new price is Rs 2,831.50, while in Kanyakumari it is Rs 3,046 and in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, it is Rs 3,073.50.

Domestic cylinder price remains unchanged

Even as commercial cylinder prices have been hiked, 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder rates remain unchanged. Domestic cylinders will still cost Rs 942 in Delhi, Rs 941.50 in Mumbai and Rs 957.50 in Chennai. In Patna, domestic LPG costs Rs 1,031.50 while in Lucknow it is Rs 979.50. So, the latest hike will not directly impact households using domestic cylinders for cooking.

Meanwhile, International LPG prices and exchange rates are key factors in deciding domestic rates. Oil companies typically set prices based on the average international benchmark of the last month.

However, domestic LPG prices are not purely market-driven; the government may intervene to hold prices steady to give relief to households. This is why domestic cylinder prices may not increase proportionately even when international LPG prices go up.