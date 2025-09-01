Commercial LPG cylinders price reduced by Rs 51.50 from today; check new rates

Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know, he tied the knot with...
The retail price of a 19 kg LPG commercial cylinder in Delhi is set to be Rs 1,580, down from Rs 1,631.50.
Oil Marketing Companies have reduced the rates of commercial 19 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 51.50, effective from Monday, September 1. There has been no change in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders. In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1580 from September 1.
In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, commercial LPG prices will be revised down to Rs 1,684, Rs 1,531.5, and Rs 1,738, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.
Meanwhile, the prices for 14.2 kg cylinders have remained the same since April 8. In Delhi, one cylinder costs Rs 853, whereas in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, the prices have stayed at Rs 868.50, Rs 879, and Rs 852.50, as per data available at Indian Oil Corporation.
The reduction in prices is set to benefit smaller businesses across the national capital who rely on cylinders, including smaller shops, hotels, and food businesses, for their daily work.
In August, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the Centre's recent decision to pay Rs 30,000 crores to oil companies in 12 parts, which has kept prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas stable in the country.
Union Cabinet, on August 8, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a compensation of Rs 30,000 crore to be paid in twelve parts to oil companies that have kept LPG prices stable despite global uncertainty.
