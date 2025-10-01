Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., no change in domestic rates

There has been no change in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders, which are used widely by households for cooking purposes.

Commercial LPG cylinder rates have been updated by oil marketing organizations, and the changes will take effect on Wednesday, October 1. A commercial LPG cylinder weighing 19 kg now costs Rs 15.50 more. A 19 kilogram commercial LPG cylinder would now retail for Rs 1595.50 in Delhi as a result of the change. The increase is a component of the oil marketing companies' monthly review of LPG prices.

The cost of 14.2 kg residential LPG cylinders, which are frequently used in homes for cooking, hasn't changed, though. While households will not see a change in their cooking gas bills, restaurants, hotels, and other companies will be the primary targets of the commercial cylinder price adjustment.

Meanwhile, since April 8, the costs for 14.2 kg cylinders have not changed. According to data from Indian Oil Corporation, the price of a cylinder in Delhi is Rs 853, while in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, it has remained at Rs 868.50, Rs 879, and Rs 852.50.



The Oil Marketing Companies lowered the prices of commercial 19 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 51.50 last month, on September 1st, with effect from that date. Following that cut, a 19 kilogram commercial LPG cylinder's retail sale price in Delhi was lowered to Rs 1580. The cost of an LPG cylinder was lowered from Rs 1,631.50 in August.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised the Center's recent decision to pay oil companies Rs 30,000 crores in 12 installments in August, claiming that this had maintained the nation's liquefied petroleum gas prices steady. On August 8, the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, authorized a compensation package worth Rs 30,000 crore, which will be paid in twelve installments to oil corporations for maintaining constant LPG rates in the face of global uncertainties.