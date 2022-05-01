Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 102.50. Check new prices

Reported By: | Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: May 01, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

The commercial LPG price was previously increased by Rs 105 on March 1.

New Delhi: The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, which now costs Rs 2,355.50 against the earlier price of Rs 2,253.

The 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655. Earlier on April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas will now cost Rs 2,253. The commercial LPG price was previously increased by Rs 105 on March 1.

Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies, which include Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, are scheduled to organise more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country today to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas.

Apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the oil marketing companies will also make efforts to maximise customer enrolment.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a popular initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for social inclusion. Under the scheme, a free LPG connection is provided to every BPL household.