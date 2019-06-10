Comments against UP CM: SC to hear plea challenging arrest of journalist tomorrow

Headlines

PM Modi says consensus reached at G20, New Delhi Declaration adopted

World’s most expensive coin unveiled in honour of late Queen Elizabeth II, its staggering price is...

Ameesha Patel congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for 'creating Gadar at the box office' with Jawan's record-breaking opening

Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia turns photographer for boyfriend Vijay Varma, impressed netizens say 'this is so cute'

'Triple workload compared to...': Hardik Pandya talks about being an all-rounder ahead of Ind vs Pak match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ameesha Patel congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for 'creating Gadar at the box office' with Jawan's record-breaking opening

Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia turns photographer for boyfriend Vijay Varma, impressed netizens say 'this is so cute'

'Triple workload compared to...': Hardik Pandya talks about being an all-rounder ahead of Ind vs Pak match

5 longest and worst overs in the history of cricket

10 dog breeds likely to go extinct

Highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

G20 Summit: After Bilateral Talks, PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden At Bharat Mandapam

Tragic! Over 300 Killed As Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Morocco

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi welcomes world leaders, heads of state at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia turns photographer for boyfriend Vijay Varma, impressed netizens say 'this is so cute'

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Ayan Mukerji drops early concept art of Brahmastra 2, hints epic battle between Amrita and Dev, fans call it 'insane'

HomeIndia

India

Comments against UP CM: SC to hear plea challenging arrest of journalist tomorrow

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who has been accused of making an objectionable comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 10, 2019, 01:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who has been accused of making an objectionable comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

A vacation bench, comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, Monday took note of the submission by a lawyer that the plea filed by the spouse of the arrested scribe needed urgent hearing as the arrest was "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

The journalist's wife Jageesha Arora has filed a habeas corpus (bring the person) petition challenging the arrest of Kanojia.

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the chief minister's office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a sub-inspector at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image". 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Harbhajan Singh criticises India's ODI World Cup squad selection, advocates for Chahal and Arshdeep inclusion

Asia Cup 2023: Reserve day introduced for India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash amid rain threat

Isha Ambani led firm gets Rs 8278 crore from QIA, allots 6.86 crore shares

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on pregnancy rumours: 'There are pictures of me having a baby bump but...'

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sets new World Record surpassing Virat Kohli

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE