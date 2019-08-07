Come take one rupee from me: Sushma Swaraj to Harish Salve one hour before she died

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

Meet India's richest billionaire in service sector who co-founded Rs 99,278 crore company, his net worth is...

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 tomorrow

Zoya Akhtar reveals she was trolled for delay in Made In Heaven season 2: 'No matter what I post...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

AI reimagines Marvel superheroes in retro avatars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh Leave Many Dead, Hundreds Injured, But Why? | Explained

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

Zoya Akhtar reveals she was trolled for delay in Made In Heaven season 2: 'No matter what I post...'

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

HomeIndia

India

Come take one rupee from me: Sushma Swaraj to Harish Salve one hour before she died

Harish Salve had led India's effort to save Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 05:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of India's top lawyers, Harish Salve, has said he had a light-hearted conversation with former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj just minutes before she suffered a massive heart attack on Tuesday night. Salve said Swaraj had told him to come meet her for the payment of Re 1, which is what he had charged to fight the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice.

"I spoke to her at 8:50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation. She said you have to come and meet me. I have to give you your one rupee for the case which you won. I said, of course, I have to come collect that precious fee. She said come tomorrow at 6 o'clock," Salve said to Times Now.

Salve had led the Indian team that successfully fought the Jadhav case at the ICJ last month. The ICJ had ruled in India's favour, that Pakistan had violated international law by denying consular access and asked Pakistan to review the death sentence that had been handed to him by a military court.

Sushma Swaraj had been a key face speaking of the case on behalf of the Central government. She had reached out to Jadhav's family and had overseen preparations for their trip to Pakistan to meet him. She had termed the ICJ verdict a great victory for India.

Swaraj's death sparked an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum. Social media also exploded with condolences and messages recalling Swaraj's actions in the multiple political roles she has played in her public life of 41 years.

Many also pointed out that Swaraj's last post on Twitter, a platform she harnessed to excellent effect, had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their move to nullify Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

Who is IAS Anil Tuteja, accused in alleged Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case?

Army jawan, back home on leave, goes missing in Kashmir; massive hunt launched

Motorola Moto G14 with 50MP camera launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE