Come take one rupee from me: Sushma Swaraj to Harish Salve one hour before she died

Harish Salve had led India's effort to save Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice.

One of India's top lawyers, Harish Salve, has said he had a light-hearted conversation with former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj just minutes before she suffered a massive heart attack on Tuesday night. Salve said Swaraj had told him to come meet her for the payment of Re 1, which is what he had charged to fight the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice.

"I spoke to her at 8:50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation. She said you have to come and meet me. I have to give you your one rupee for the case which you won. I said, of course, I have to come collect that precious fee. She said come tomorrow at 6 o'clock," Salve said to Times Now.

Salve had led the Indian team that successfully fought the Jadhav case at the ICJ last month. The ICJ had ruled in India's favour, that Pakistan had violated international law by denying consular access and asked Pakistan to review the death sentence that had been handed to him by a military court.

Sushma Swaraj had been a key face speaking of the case on behalf of the Central government. She had reached out to Jadhav's family and had overseen preparations for their trip to Pakistan to meet him. She had termed the ICJ verdict a great victory for India.

Swaraj's death sparked an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum. Social media also exploded with condolences and messages recalling Swaraj's actions in the multiple political roles she has played in her public life of 41 years.

Many also pointed out that Swaraj's last post on Twitter, a platform she harnessed to excellent effect, had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their move to nullify Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.