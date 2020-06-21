Trending#

Combined BEd Entrance Exam in UP rescheduled for July 29

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 8, 2020.


Updated: Jun 21, 2020, 09:43 PM IST

The Combined Bachelor of Education Entrance Examination in the state has been rescheduled to July 29, 2020, by the state government, in view of the COVID-19.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 8, 2020, after which it was first postponed to April 22, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Around 1,10,000 applicants have requested for a change in their preferred centre.

In view of prevention from COVID-19, the government is considering increasing the number of centres for the examination.