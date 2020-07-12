Headlines

Colour of gold is 'red' in Kerala: BJP chief JP Nadda says CM's office involved in gold smuggling case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Naada on Sunday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over the recent gold smuggling case, saying that "colour of gold is yellow everywhere but in Kerala, it is red, red and red."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 04:47 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Naada on Sunday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over the recent gold smuggling case, saying that "colour of gold is yellow everywhere but in Kerala, it is red, red and red."

He further asked: 'What is the relationship between that IT officer and the personal secretary of the Chief Minister?'

"We can see the heat in CM's office also. He wrote to Prime Minister saying no stone should remain unturned as far as the investigation is concerned. We have a saying 'chor ki daadi mein tinka', it means the office of CM is also involved somewhere," he further added.

His comment comes after the National Investigative Agency arrested two main accused -- Swapna Prabha Suresh, her accomplice Sandeep Nair -- in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

He was alluding to the alleged involvement of a top bureaucrat M.Sivasankar with Kerala government in the gold smuggling via the diplomatic channel. The bureaucrat served as the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary and IT Secretary and had ties with a woman who is said to be the kingpin of the case.

Since the allegations,  Kerala Chief Minister’s office said that M Sivasankar was removed from the post of Secretary to the Chief Minister. 

Questions are being raised on why the lady-Swapna (alleged kingpin) was appointed a few months ago on contract as the marketing liaison officer of the Space Park under the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL). The KSITIL works under Kerala’s IT department, and it has been alleged that Sivasankar was behind her appointment.

On Sunday,  the Customs at the Thiruvananthapuram airport seized 30kg of gold, valued at nearly Rs.15crore, in a diplomatic cargo addressed to the UAE Consulate in the capital city. The cardboard carton weighing 79kg had contained foodstuffs and what was said to be “articles other than foodstuffs”. On closer examination and dismantling, it was found that the “articles other than foodstuffs” had gold concealed in them. 

Moreover, he also accused the Kerala government of 'messing up' the COVID-19 crisis by suppressing actual figures. 

"Pinarayi Government has messed up the #COVID19 crisis. They tried to suppress actual figures, even Indian Medical Association (IMA) & doctors came out saying that we should increase testing but the state government's attitude was always negative," Nadda said.

He made these statements while he was inaugrating the party's newly constructed district committee office building, ‘Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Mandiram’ in Kasaragod, Kerala via video conferencing.  

