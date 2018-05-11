Collegium to reiterate Justice K M Joseph's name for elevation to Supreme Court

The government had on April 26 returned the Collegium's recommendation to elevate Justice Joseph

The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday unanimously agreed to reiterate Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph's name for elevation to the top court.



"The Chief Justice and other members of the Collegium have, on principle, unanimously agreed that the recommendation for appointment of Mr. Justice K.M. Joseph, Chief Justice, Uttarakhand High Court [PHC: Kerala] as a Judge of the Supreme Court should be reiterated," the collegium resolution said.

However, the said reiteration should also be accompanied by the recommendation of the names of Chief Justices of High Courts for elevation as Judges of the Supreme Court, for which detailed discussion is required, it said.

The Collegium will meet again on May 16 to discuss the matter.

A crucial meeting of the Supreme Court Collegium was held today to discuss the issue of reconsidering the name of Justice Joseph for elevation to the apex court, after it was returned by the Centre. Official sources said the members of the Collegium deliberated on the issue for nearly an hour.

All members of the Collegium -- Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, participated in the deliberations.

The decision to convene the meeting was taken late last evening by the CJI.

The government had on April 26 returned the Collegium's recommendation to elevate Justice Joseph seeking its reconsideration, saying the proposal was not in accordance with the top court's parameters and there was adequate representation of Kerala in the higher judiciary from where he hails. It had also questioned his seniority for elevation as a judge of the apex court.

The meeting of the Collegium was expected to take place on May 9 but Justice Chelameswar was on leave.

Justice Kurian Joseph, during his visit to Kerala last week, had also reportedly made it clear that he was in favour of reiterating the recommendation of the Collegium on the issue concerning the Uttarakhand Chief Justice.

