College dropout to Internet entrepreneur: Know Webchutney CEO Sidharth Rao's story

Sidharth Rao, co-founder of Webchutney passed away on Friday evening at the age of 43.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Sidharth Roa passes away at the age of 43 | Photo: LinkedIn

Sidharth Rao, co-founder of Webchutney passed away on Friday (April 21) evening at the mere age of 43. Sidharth Roas founded Webchutney, new age digital advertising agency in July 1999.  Sidharth Rao had a life full of ups and downs. He was the son of an Indian Army's major general. After completing his schooling, Rao took a year off to explore various possibilities. 

He launched Webchutney in 1999 and in 2013, the company was acquired by the Japanese multinational media network, Dentsu. Rao still continued to work as the CEO. In 2021, Rao was appointed as the India unit head of dentsuMB.

Rao's agency won the biggest awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2022 for Vice Media's production titled 'The Unfiltered History Tour'. Rao's demise has come as a shock to the ad industry and many of his friends have gone to Twitter to express their sorrow. Sidharth Rao is survived by his parents and his wife. 

