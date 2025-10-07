Coldrif row: Why this deadly cough syrup led to many deaths? Know which states have banned it

A cough syrup has become a new villain in many states, as it has led to the deaths of over 14 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chindwara and Rajasthan. Coldrif has now been banned in several states. The syrup has received backlash after the death of children, in which investigations have been going on.

Which states have banned Coldrif?

On Sunday, October 5, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Telangana, Kerala, have issued advisories and banned the Coldrif cough syrup. Puducherry has joined these states in prohibiting the deadly cough syrup. Puducherry’s Department of Drugs Control banned the purchase, sale, and distribution of the drug “with immediate effect,” in an order dated October 6, Monday.

Madhya Pradesh government has imposed an immediate ban on the sale of Coldrif and Nextro DS syrups along with along with the ban on the sale of other products manufactured by the same company. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday announced that the state government has banned the cough syrup linked to the deaths of several children. The UP government has also issued an advisory in which it has urged people not to consume the syrup.

Kerala government constituted a committee to submit a report on the management of pediatric cough syrups. The Health Department has also asked the Drugs Controller to issue a notice to pharmacies not to sell pediatric drugs to children without a doctor's prescription.

The Punjab Government has imposed an immediate ban on the sale, distribution, and use of Coldrif cough syrup following reports of severe side effects, resulting in the death of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh. Punjab's Food and Drugs Administration (Drugs Wing) issued an official order, declaring that the cough syrup is “not of standard quality” as declared by the Government Analyst, Drugs Testing Laboratory, Food & Drugs Administration, Madhya Pradesh.

What is Coldrif cough syrup row?

Apart from the deaths, eight children have been admitted to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara after consuming the cough syrup. The Union Health Ministry confirmed that the syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu, contained diethylene glycol (DEG) beyond permissible limits. The Health Ministry has directed states to ensure the rational use of medication and issued guidelines for prescribing cough syrups to children.

DEG is a toxic substance used in industrial solvents that can be fatal if ingested even in small amounts. A risk-based inspection has been initiated across six states to identify gaps that lead to quality failures and suggest process improvements. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched an investigation and will take action against Sresan Pharmaceuticals.



