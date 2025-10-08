Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Coldrif row: After death toll reaches 20, DGHS gives strict warning to drug regulators of states, UTs, 'It shall be ensured...’

After an increase in the deaths of children from alleged consumption of Coldrif cough syrup, the Directorate General of Health Services strongly ordered all states and Union Territories, directing them to conduct stricter testing of pharmaceutical products. The death toll from allegedly consuming Coldrif cough syrup has increased to 20. Madhya Pradesh, where initially and most deaths occurred, reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours. According to some reports, the investigations have revealed that some cough syrups, which were barred from being administered to children under four years of age, were still being sold.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 10:24 PM IST

Coldrif row: After death toll reaches 20, DGHS gives strict warning to drug regulators of states, UTs, 'It shall be ensured...’
DGHS gives strict warning to drug regulators of states, UTs in Coldrif row. (Image credit: ANI)
What directions has DGHS given to drug regulators?

The drug regulator suggested that manufacturers must adhere to the Drugs Rules, supervise batch testing of both raw materials and finished products thoroughly, and acquire the raw materials strictly from approved vendors. Giving directives, the Directorate attracted attention on adherence to Rules 74 (c) and 78 (c) (ii) of the Drugs Rules, according to which, what is of utmost importance is the thorough testing of each batch of raw material and final product and maintenance of proper testing records.

In its letter, the regulator said, “All states, UT drug controllers are requested to take measures to ensure testing before the manufacture and the release of the batch to the market by way of monitoring during inspections, sensitising the manufacturers through circulars, etc. Further, it shall also be ensured that the manufacturers have a robust vendor qualification system in place and use raw materials, excluding excipients, from reliable approved vendors only.”

How has FAIMA responded?

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has expressed serious concern over the reported deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh linked to the consumption of a particular cough syrup. In a letter to the Union Health Minister on Wednesday, the association stated that the incident raised serious questions about the safety, quality assurance, and monitoring mechanisms governing the manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products for children.

FAIMA requested to constitute a Central Investigation Committee under the Ministry to conduct a detailed and impartial probe into the incident, including all stages of manufacturing, quality testing, and distribution.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla on Wednesday said that 20 children have died so far due to consumption of Coldrif cough syrup in the state.Of these 20 children, 17 were from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one was from Pandhurna district. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
