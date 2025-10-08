Coldrif row: After 20 children die in Madhya Pradesh, WHO seeks clarification from India over...

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shocking boxing remark
INDIA
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought clarification from the government on whether the Coldrif cough syrup, connected to the death of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh, was exported to other countries, as per a report by Reuters. According to the report, the WHO has stated that it will assess the need for a Global Medical Products Alert on Coldrif syrup once it receives official confirmation from the Indian authorities.
As many as 20 children have died so far in Madhya Pradesh, and five others have been admitted in critical condition due to kidney infection after they consumed the contaminated cough syrup in question, state health minister Rajendra Shukla said.
Meanwhile, several states, including Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, have banned the distribution and sale of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharma. Lab reports from Tamil Nadu confirmed that the cough syrup consisted of 48.6 percent diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent. Pertinent to note that the permissible limit of DEG in cough syrup is 0.1 percent.
The police have registered a criminal case against Sresan Pharma, the manufacturer, in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, in Madhya Pradesh, the doctor who wrote the prescription has been arrested. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has recommended the cancellation of the company's manufacturing license.
