Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: ED raids 7 Chennai locations linked to Sresan Pharma

The raids also covered the residences of senior officials from the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department, officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at seven locations in Chennai linked to Sreesan Pharma under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the Coldrif cough syrup tragedy that led to the deaths of several children. The raids also covered the residences of senior officials from the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department, officials said.



At least 14 deaths were reported due to the alleged consumption of Coldrif cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, while eight children were admitted to a hospital last week.

Which substance is found in Coldrif?

The Health Ministry had confirmed that the Coldrif cough syrup contained diethylene glycol (DEG) beyond permissible limits. DEG is a toxic substance used in industrial solvents that can be fatal if ingested even in small amounts.

What is Sresan Pharma, the company behind Coldrif cough syrup?

The Chennai-based company reportedly began as a private firm in 1990 and later operated as a sole proprietorship, HT reported. On Indiamart, the Sresan Pharmaceutical Maker describes itself as a trader of cough syrups, protein powders, pharmaceutical syrups and herbal child growth syrups. The website lists the GST partner behind Sresan Pharmaceutical Maker as ‘Ranganathan’.