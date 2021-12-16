Cold wave to hit THESE states in next two days, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and Chandigarh between December 18 and 20. The minimum temperature is expected to fall by 2-3 degrees centigrade in the next two to three days. Light to moderate rainfall or snow is likely over the western Himalayan region for the next three days, IMD added.

Met department also predicted the chance of a cold wave sweeping over parts of north Gujarat as well as Saurashtra and Kutch for the next 3 to 4 days. Naliya in Kutch was the coldest spot in the state on Wednesday with a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celcius.

The Meteorological Department predicted that a western disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation is forming over Jammu and its neighbourhood. While a fresh western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over Afghanistan and its neighbouring areas.

This may result in light to moderate rainfall or snowfall at isolated places in Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during the next three days. Uttarakhand is also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall or snowfall on December 16-17. Isolated light rainfall is likely in northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on December 16.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while its air quality index read 366 at 9 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius. Delhi recorded this season's minimum temperature at 6.4 degrees Celsius on December 12.

Amid the sudden dip in temperatures, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued a set of do's and don'ts to stay warm and safe during the cold wave. Read and follow them for the safety of your health.