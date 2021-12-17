North India to witness cold wave over next 5 days, IMD issues warning

As North India sees a dip in temperature with the national capital recording its coldest night on December 10, at 8 degrees, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning on December 16, expressing concern over a cold/severe wave that is about to hit states like Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Gujarat and north Rajasthan over the next 5 days.

As per IMD, the temperature is predicted to drop by 2 to 4 degrees in northwest India. Even east India and parts of Maharashtra will see a drop in temperature by 2-3 degrees over the next 4 days.

The statement issued by IMD said, "Coldwave/severe cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Saurashtra and Kutch during December 17 to December 21; over north Rajasthan during December 18 to December 21; over West Uttar Pradesh during December 19 to December 21 and over Gujarat region on December 19 and 20."

The IMD further said that parts of Punjab and Haryana will witness a dense fog over it on December 17- 18 with other states including Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. IMD said, "Ground frost conditions in the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch, Punjab and Haryana during the next four days."

Weather changes in the next 5 days:

- Temperature to fall by 2-4 degrees in Northwest and adjoining Central India and Gujarat State

- Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Saurashtra and Kutch to experience cold wave from December 17 to 21

- Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura to witness dense fog

For the unversed, if the temperature goes below 10 degrees then the IMD declares it a cold wave while a severe cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees.