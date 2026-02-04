FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14

UP Shocker: Three Ghaziabad-based teenage girls jump to death, was Korean online gaming app behind suicide?

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to take his defamtion case to...

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's viral photo with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens shocked

Stock market remains cautious as Sensex down 108 points, Nifty dips below 25727

Cold wave tightens grip over Delhi-NCR, air quality turns 'very poor' at 312, IMD issues yellow alert

Did Mathura headmaster force Hindu boy offer namaz? What happened next?

Amid brutal trolling, Arjun Kapoor admits 'life has been cruel' to him, expresses his pain to late mom Mona Shorie Kapoor: 'I'll see you again soon'

India-US trade deal: New Delhi to maintain agricultural import protections, says US chief; know how

J-K's Udhampur Operation Kiya: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14

Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to take his defamtion case to...

Shah Rukh, Aryan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to...

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's viral photo with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens shocked

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's on-set pho

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape

Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics

Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home

HomeIndia

INDIA

Cold wave tightens grip over Delhi-NCR, air quality turns 'very poor' at 312, IMD issues yellow alert

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for the entire city due to fog and haze, warning of low visibility that may slow down traffic movement during morning hours, particularly on major roads and highways.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 09:23 AM IST

Cold wave tightens grip over Delhi-NCR, air quality turns 'very poor' at 312, IMD issues yellow alert
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The national capital and its surrounding regions are experiencing a severe cold wave, with dense fog and low visibility causing disruptions in daily life. Fresh snowfall in the hill states and cold winds sweeping across the plains have led to a sharp dip in temperatures, making mornings even harsher for residents. A thick blanket of fog continues to cover large parts of Delhi, with several areas reporting low visibility during early morning hours, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its latest weather bulletin for today, forecasting cloudy conditions over Delhi. As a result, sunshine is expected to remain limited through the day. Moderate to dense fog is likely to prevail across many parts of Delhi during the morning hours, with isolated pockets possibly experiencing dense fog conditions.

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for the entire city due to fog and haze, warning of low visibility that may slow down traffic movement during morning hours, particularly on major roads and highways.

The IMD stated that the rainfall signalled the beginning of an active weather phase, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hail likely to affect several states during the day. Light rain lashed several parts of the city and adjoining NCR areas in the early morning hours. 

Temperature and wind conditions

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 9 degrees Celsius. Over the past few days, minimum temperatures have ranged between 8 and 10 degrees, remaining below normal and intensifying the cold during early mornings and nights. Northwesterly winds are expected to blow at a speed of around 8 kmph today, indicating a possible change in weather conditions. Weather experts say these winds often signal clearing conditions in the coming days, suggesting that the intensity of cold may gradually ease.

Air quality deteriorates

According to CPCB data, several other areas in the capital, including Anand Vihar (376), Bawana (329), Ashok Vihar (366), Mundka (381), Chandani Chowk (358) and RK Puram (346), also saw a high in air quality, remaining in the 'very poor' category. Sirifort recorded similar conditions, with an AQI of 340.

However, some parts of the city fared better. Narela recorded an AQI of 252, and Aya Nagar measured 252, placing it in the 'poor' category. Sri Aurobindo Marg (221), Mandir Marg (257), and IGI Airport T3 (243) also recorded relatively better air quality, but it remained in the 'poor' category.

Additionally, a layer of dense fog has engulfed Haryana's Karnal this morning.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14
Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love
UP Shocker: Three Ghaziabad-based teenage girls jump to death, was Korean online gaming app behind suicide?
UP Shocker: Three Ghaziabad-based teenage girls jump to death
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to take his defamtion case to...
Shah Rukh, Aryan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to...
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's viral photo with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens shocked
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's on-set pho
Stock market remains cautious as Sensex down 108 points, Nifty dips below 25727
Stock market remains cautious as Sensex down 108 points, Nifty dips below 25727
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement