Cold wave tightens grip over Delhi-NCR, air quality turns 'very poor' at 312, IMD issues yellow alert

The national capital and its surrounding regions are experiencing a severe cold wave, with dense fog and low visibility causing disruptions in daily life. Fresh snowfall in the hill states and cold winds sweeping across the plains have led to a sharp dip in temperatures, making mornings even harsher for residents. A thick blanket of fog continues to cover large parts of Delhi, with several areas reporting low visibility during early morning hours, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its latest weather bulletin for today, forecasting cloudy conditions over Delhi. As a result, sunshine is expected to remain limited through the day. Moderate to dense fog is likely to prevail across many parts of Delhi during the morning hours, with isolated pockets possibly experiencing dense fog conditions.

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for the entire city due to fog and haze, warning of low visibility that may slow down traffic movement during morning hours, particularly on major roads and highways.

The IMD stated that the rainfall signalled the beginning of an active weather phase, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hail likely to affect several states during the day. Light rain lashed several parts of the city and adjoining NCR areas in the early morning hours.

Temperature and wind conditions

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 9 degrees Celsius. Over the past few days, minimum temperatures have ranged between 8 and 10 degrees, remaining below normal and intensifying the cold during early mornings and nights. Northwesterly winds are expected to blow at a speed of around 8 kmph today, indicating a possible change in weather conditions. Weather experts say these winds often signal clearing conditions in the coming days, suggesting that the intensity of cold may gradually ease.

Air quality deteriorates

According to CPCB data, several other areas in the capital, including Anand Vihar (376), Bawana (329), Ashok Vihar (366), Mundka (381), Chandani Chowk (358) and RK Puram (346), also saw a high in air quality, remaining in the 'very poor' category. Sirifort recorded similar conditions, with an AQI of 340.

However, some parts of the city fared better. Narela recorded an AQI of 252, and Aya Nagar measured 252, placing it in the 'poor' category. Sri Aurobindo Marg (221), Mandir Marg (257), and IGI Airport T3 (243) also recorded relatively better air quality, but it remained in the 'poor' category.

Additionally, a layer of dense fog has engulfed Haryana's Karnal this morning.