Cold wave sweeps North India, schools shut in several places

As people of North-India continue to endure the bone-chilling winter season, it will be interesting to note the effects, cold weather brought/will bring in certain parts of Northern India.

A thick fog envelops the national capital, accompanied by a cold wave, as Delhi is forecasted to recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees and a maximum temperature of 17 degrees on 26-27 Dec.

In the national capital, the mean maximum temperature is estimated to be 19.15 degrees in December this year. If this continues, it will be the second coldest December of this decade. Prior to this, the mean maximum temperature was recorded at 17.3 in 1997.

The lowest maximum temperature recorded in Delhi this December is 12.2 degrees on Dec 18-19 at Safdarjung and 11.4 on Dec 25.

Severe cold day/cold day conditions are prevailing over Delhi-NCR since December 14.

From December 29, due to a change in wind direction from Northwesterly to easterly, reduction in the cold is expected. A significant increase in wind speed is expected over Delhi NCR from the evening of December 31 under the influence of approaching Western Disturbance and easterly winds in the lower level.

Light rain is expected over Delhi-NCR during the night of December 31 to January 2, 2020. Hailstorm is expected on 1st and 2nd Jan 2020.

In Kashmir, the cold conditions are making life difficult for its residents. The Kashmir Valley, including northern Kashmir, is gripped by the cold wave. The cold spell has increased so much that wherever there is stagnant water, it has frozen, even on the outer edges of the famous Dal Lake. Even two inches of thick snow has frozen.

Meanwhile, the capital Srinagar recorded a temperature of minus 5 degrees making it the coldest night of the season in the valley.

In Uttar Pradesh, due to severe cold waves, many government and private schools are being closed in various districts.

In Jhansi, Maharajganj, Sambhal, Ayodhya, Muradabad, Hamirpur, Lakhimpurkher, Amethi and various other districts, the District Magistrate has ordered to close down schools from 27-28 Dec.

People are taking refuge in night shelters as mercury level dipped in various parts of the country, to save themselves from the bone-chilling winter season.

Earlier, many flights have been diverted or were running late, due to the winter season.

On December 21, as many as 46 flights were diverted midnight and 17 trains to North India were running late due to low visibility caused by thick fog.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold day conditions will continue to prevail in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.