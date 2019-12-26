Cold wave sweeps Delhi-NCR; mercury drops to 7.6 degrees

Cold wave conditions continued to send shivers across much of North India on Thursday morning. Temperatures dipped in windy conditions in most parts of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

The temperature settled around 7.6 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Thursday in Delhi. A slight wind chill factor has made the situation worse. The maximum temperature for today is expected to be at 15 degrees Celcius. A clear sky has been predicted with no fog and visibility up to 1000 meters.

Weather officials have said that the temperature will remain the same for the coming few days.

Schools remain shut in several places in the region.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the National Capital Region has been recorded at 307 in the "very poor" category. Chandni Chowk is the worst affected with an AQI of 540, which is in the "severe" category.

Both Noida and Gurugram remained in the "very poor" category with a recorded AQI of 337 and 306.

The best air quality has been recorded at Pusa with an AQI of 237 which falls under the "poor" category.