Cold wave grips Kashmir, sub-zero temp across valley

The Kashmir Valley is freezing as the temperatures drop below zero degrees. With the early onset of winters this year, the higher reaches of the valley are already covered with snow. Most of the places across the valley have touched the sub-zero temperature.

Srinagar recorded the lowest temperature of the season at minus 1.6°C. While Pahalgam, the famous hill station in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.7°C. The ski resort Gulmarg recorded the minimum temperature at minus 0.8°C. The Met Department said that the erratic weather conditions are due to global warming.

''Global warming is a worldwide issue and is not Kashmir centric but It does have an impact here as well. If you see the reason behind erratic weather and temp changes. All the researchers have said it and it's been seen here as well. '' said Sonam Lotus, Director MeT Department Kashmir.

The Met Department in Kashmir is soon launching an awareness campaign with regard to the deaths that happen due to asphyxiation in the valley every year.

''With the onset of Winter, people keep themselves warm and use appliances like bukhari, heaters etc, what happens is there is no mechanism for exhaust and no ventilation. The carbon monoxide increase causes a lot of damage, we recently saw how a girl died in her room due to asphyxiation. We are always aware of do's and don't and we will soon start the awareness programme again. ''said Sonam Lotus, Director MeT Department Kashmir.

The temperatures in Ladakh have dropped drastically too. Leh recorded the minimum temperature at minus 8.0°C. Kargil recorded the minimum temperature at minus 3.6°C. The second coldest place in the world, Drass, recorded the temperature at minus 12.8°C.

The cold weather conditions bring worries for the locals living in the area. The long electricity cuts, snowfall cutting off the routes etc are a few of them.

''It's extremely cold here, we can't go out in the mornings. We use Kangri which works on coal and now we have been facing a shortage of coal as well. The water pipes freeze and then there is no water as well. We are always layered while going out. We want the government to help the poor. It's unbearable. There is no electricity also, too many power cuts. The government needs to intervene. There is so much fog in the morning that we can't go out. '' said Bashir Ahmad, Local.

The Met has predicted that weather will remain mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir with morning fog at isolated places over plains of the valley till November end.