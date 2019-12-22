Cold wave continues in Delhi, AQI moves to 'hazardous' level

As a thick fog envelops the national capital today, accompanied by a cold wave, Delhi recorded a temperature of 9-degree Celsius on Sunday, with the visibility remaining at 50 meters.

It seems that there is no respite from the cold wave as Delhi records a minimum temperature of 7-degree Celsius and a maximum of 19-degree celsius.

Meanwhile, the overall AQI level at the Delhi-NCR region was at 404. AQI levels were at 573 and 379 in Gurugram, and Noida respectively. Pollution is likely to increase in the next 24 hours.

People took refuge in night shelters as mercury level dipped in the national capital, to save themselves from the bone-chilling winter season.

Yesterday, as many as 46 flights were diverted till midnight due to dense fog at Delhi airport.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is the busiest in the country and on average sees more than 70 flight movements per hour. This includes both arrivals and departures.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold day conditions will continue to prevail in pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

Schools in Saharanpur and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh have been shut on account of the intensifying cold wave conditions. In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, schools will also close down for a week