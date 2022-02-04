Cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh escalate, lowest temperature of -6.9 degrees Celsius recorded at Keylong

As the cold wave intensified in Himachal Pradesh in the past twenty-four hours, Keylong, the administrative center of Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at - 6.9 degrees Celsius, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, Kalpa, a small village near Satluj River in Kinnaur district recorded -4.7 degrees Celsius while Manali recorded -0.4 degrees Celsius.

Dalhousie recorded -2.0 degrees Celsius, Kufri recorded -3.2, and Shimla recorded -0.4 degrees Celsius. Life has been thrown out of gear after a snowfall in the state.147 roads including two national highways have been blocked for traffic due to snow. One national highway in Kinnaur is blocked due to landslides. Maximum 108 roads are blocked in Lahaul-Spiti and 24 in Mandi. As Many as 34 water supply schemes are also hit said the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in a statement.