Cold wave: Bihar schools to remain closed from Dec 26-31 for these students

IMD said that cold wave/severe cold wave conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, HP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 09:43 AM IST

Schools will remain closed for students up to class 8 from today till year-end in view of cold wave conditions in Bihar`s Patna, the district magistrate said in a notice. "In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31," the DM said.

"Dense to Very Dense Fog in many/some parts very likely over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and gradual reduction in intensity and spread thereafter due to likely reduction in moisture in lower tropospheric levels over the region. However, Dense Fog in isolated pockets likely over the region during subsequent 3-4 days," the weather department said on Sunday at 3.30 pm.

(Also Read: Coronavirus update: India on high alert amid China Covid surge, 8 districts trigger fresh wave of concern)

Meanwhile, the IMD said that cold wave/severe cold wave conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand." 

Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave Conditions are very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours and gradual reduction in intensity & spread thereafter with Cold Wave Conditions in isolated pockets over the region during subsequent 2 days. Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch during next 2 days," it said.

