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Cold Drink Tax: Why Fanta in UK has less sugar than in India? Expert explains

UK Fanta has 63 calories vs 3x more sugar in India due to the UK's cold drink tax, sparking debate on India's weak food labelling norms.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 03:49 PM IST

Cold Drink Tax: Why Fanta in UK has less sugar than in India? Expert explains
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Fanta sold in the UK contains much less sugar than the same drink sold in India, a recent report has found. While a can of Fanta in the UK has 63 calories, the version sold in India has three times more sugar and also includes an artificial dye mentioned only in small print.

Why Fanta has less sugar in the UK

The difference was flagged in a Reuters report, which found that many packaged food and drink products sold in India have higher sugar, salt and fat than the same products sold abroad. The UK's sugar tax, often known as the cold drink tax, is the primary cause, according to food safety expert Urvashi Agarwal.

"In the UK, there is a cold drink tax. So the more sugar the manufacturer puts in the cold drink, the more tax he pays. So there is a financial incentive to put less sugar, which is not there in India," she told NDTV Profit. In India, there is no such tax and no financial pressure on companies to reduce sugar content.

Labelling rules under scrutiny

The report highlights labelling discrepancies between Europe and India regarding artificial dyes, with Europe requiring prominent health warnings and India only noting them on the back. Additionally, variants of Maggi in Britain use sunflower oil, whereas those in India use palm oil, and Indian packs lack high salt content warnings.

Also read: India U-19 vs Australia U-19: Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag picked in ODI squad; check full list here

The debate on front-of-pack labelling in India has been ongoing since 2017, with regulators proposing colour-coded warnings and star ratings, while food companies mostly provide basic nutritional information on the back. Major food corporations resist mandatory front warnings. Recently, the Supreme Court criticised the FSSAI for its delays in implementing these warning labels for foods high in sugar, salt and saturated fats. About 80% of India's packaged food market, exceeding $100 billion, is considered high in these unhealthy ingredients.

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