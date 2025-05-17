Shayna Sunsara, the sister of Col Sofia Quraishi who was a key face behind 'Operation Sindoor', took part in Tiranga Yatra in Gujarat.

Sunsara hailed the valour of the Indian army and lauded the country's retaliatory action against the terror attack which had claimed 26 innocent lives. In a conversation with news agency ANI, she said, "The step taken by the government under the leadership of PM Modi against terrorism is commendable. Our defence system is strong and recognisable in the entire world. Such is the valour of our armed forces that once they are given a direction, they stop only after finishing their task."

#WATCH | Gujarat | Col Sofiya Qureshi's twin sister Shayna Sunsara takes part in a Tiranga Yatra dedicated to #OperationSindoor.

Col Sofia Quraishi played a pivotal role in carrying out Operation Sindoor - under which nine terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province were destroyed, killing more than a hundred terrorists.

Alongside foreign secretary Vikram Misri and wing commander Vyomika Singh, col Sofia Quraishi held media briefings last week to provide regular updates on the operation.