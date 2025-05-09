Colonel Sofia Quraishi is one of the two leading women officers behind the successful launch of 'Operation Sindoor' - in response to the Pahalgam terror attack - successfully destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Colonel Sofia Quraishi is one of the two leading women officers behind the successful launch of 'Operation Sindoor' - in response to the Pahalgam terror attack - successfully destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Alongside wing commander Vyomika Singh and foreign secretary Vikram Misri, col Quraishi briefed the mediapersons on the ongoing military operation on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 'Operation Sindoor' - one of the country's most significant military actions since 1971 - came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed 26 innocent lives.

As the country lauds 'Nari Shakti', col Sofia Qurashi's proud father is also on cloud nine over her decisive contribution to the country. Gausab Bagewadi, who is Quraishi's father-in-law, resides in Karnataka's Belagavi.

In a detailed conversation with mediapersons, Bagwadi expressed his happiness and saying that he is proud of her. "My daughter-in-law has made me proud. She came here about six months ago. People from the village are visiting and congratulating me. I am very happy."

He also shared that he was worried about his daughter-in-law but his son consoled him that there's nothing to be scared of. "When I spoke to my son, he told me there is no need to be scared about anything", he adds.

Bagewadi also slammed Pakistan and Pakistani terrorists who targeted Hindus in Pahalgam to create social strife. He stated, "The agenda around Hindu-Muslim divide is nonsense. Pakistan has no principles. It attacks cowardly".

Watch

Colonel Sofia Quraishi joined the Indian Army Corps of Signals in 1999 and came to be recognised as the first woman officer to lead a multinational military exercise in 2016. Moreover, she was also a part of 'Operation Parakram', which followed the Indian Parliament attack in December 2001.