Coimbatore: Masks made of gold and silver on sale, shop sees high demand

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Twitter user saying his films are not worth watching: 'Yeh darr accha hai'

Meet man who joined IIT at 15, institute’s youngest MTech worked with Tata, Microsoft, he is from…

Ashish, Bheem, Jaswinder, Balraj bags bronze medal in the men’s four rowing final at Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

Apple iPhone 15 Pro not as strong as Apple claims it to be, watch the shocking drop test video

This Bollywood actor refused to play a terrorist in Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe-starrer Body of Lies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Twitter user saying his films are not worth watching: 'Yeh darr accha hai'

Ashish, Bheem, Jaswinder, Balraj bags bronze medal in the men’s four rowing final at Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

Apple iPhone 15 Pro not as strong as Apple claims it to be, watch the shocking drop test video

10 famous Hindu temples outside India

9 vegetables that are not good for health

Fastest Indian films to earn Rs 1000 crore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Twitter user saying his films are not worth watching: 'Yeh darr accha hai'

This Bollywood actor refused to play a terrorist in Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe-starrer Body of Lies

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his Ganpati darshan, photo breaks the internet

HomeIndia

India

Coimbatore: Masks made of gold and silver on sale, shop sees high demand

Radhakrishnan, the owner of RK Jewel Works in Coimbatore, says he can make masks in 18K, 22K hallmark certified gold. He offers masks in 92.5 Sterling silver.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth.M.P

Updated: Jul 18, 2020, 07:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With face masks becoming part of daily accessories, masks made of precious metals such as gold and silver are gaining popularity. Among those making masks from such metals in a jeweller in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

“Why not use a mask as an ornament for now? Later, you could get it melted into and still obtain the same value or get other jewellery made,” says Radhakrishnan, the owner of RK Jewel Works in Coimbatore.

A traditional goldsmith, Radhakrishnan has worked in various functions in the jewellery-making field for over 35 years. It was about three years back that he started making and selling clothes made of Gold. Most of these were made to order for special occasions, for adorning deities, for children on their birthdays etc. 

The experience gained over the years in making clothes out of precious metals is what led to the thought of making masks that are made of precious metals. 

“We can make them in 18K, 22K hallmark certified gold and the purity is guaranteed. When it comes to silver we can make it only in 92.5 Sterling silver. The metal weight would be about 50gms and the cloth part of the mask would weigh 6gms or so. Silver options are priced at Rs.15000 and upwards whereas the gold version start at Rs. 2,75,000,” says the shop owner. 

Despite owning the shop, he claims to have kept his form of work closely guarded. 90% of the process is said to be handwork and he makes these precious items himself, often taking help from those in his family. From start to finish, it takes about 7 days of intricate work to get these shining masks ready. 

“We draw gold wires that are 0.06mm in thickness and this is the only machine work.  After getting these fine and flexible wires, we use them for knitting and weaving. We have received orders from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and several places up north. But the farther the distance, people refuse to buy due to the issues involved in logistics. So far there are 9 confirmed orders and we receive a lot of enquiries on a daily basis” Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, the shopowner and goldsmith told WION.

When asked about how it would feel o wear one for long hours, re-use it, besides the protection it offers he says that his masks have a cloth-like feel. “The portion on top is made of metal and inside it we have the multiple layers of cloth material which are used in mask-making. It can be washed and re-used, but twisting it for any reason it is a strict no. If required later on, one can even get a goldsmith to replace the cloth material with a new one for the sake of better protection” he says. 

It’s just been a little over a week since the gold and silver masks were introduced, but Radhakrishnan is overwhelmed with the response as a few customers are preferring them as gifting options and even jewellery. In case one prefers more personalization and customization, they even offer to engrave names.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games 2023: Rowing duo Arjun Jat Lal, Arvind Singh clinch India’s 2nd silver medal

World Lung Day 2023: Most common diseases and how to prevent them

'Cannot select Kuldeep...': Inzamam’s hilarious response to a query on Indian spinner leaves everyone in splits

Anant Ambani’s most expensive watch is made with white gold, alligator leather; price is…

CTET 2023 result to be out soon: Check all important details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE