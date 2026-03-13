Coffee Table Book on Prahlad Singh Patel’s Padyatras Launched on Dandi March Day

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off advanced amphibious excavators to clean Najafgarh, Pankha drains, prevent waterlogging
Taliban strikes Pakistan Army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Islamabad bombs Afghanistan's military targets along Durand Line
Pranay Raj Kanakala Built Telecom Infrastructure Serving 126 Million People and Says India's 5G Needs Optimization, Not Just Coverage
Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma agrees Dhurandhar is inspired from his films: 'Aditya Dhar told me it's mix of Satya and Company'
No shared practice nets, two warm-up games allowed; BCCI sets new IPL guidelines
'Tough to imagine CSK...': Ahead of IPL 2026, Irfan Pathan makes bold prediction on MS Dhoni
Iran on verge of surrender to US? This is what Donald Trump told G-7 leaders, details here
US-Israel-Iran War: Popular pizza chain cuts timings in Delhi, Gurgaon outlets due to LPG shortage
BCCI breaks silence after Sunrisers franchise buys Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred auction
Iran war: 4 crew members confirmed dead after US Air Force refuelling jet crashes in Iraq
INDIA
The book captures several padyatras led by Patel, including the five-day padyatra he undertook along the historic Dandi March route in 2021 with his associates. The journey was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On the occasion of Dandi March Day, a coffee table book featuring photographs and documented moments from the padyatras undertaken by Madhya Pradesh’s Panchayat and Rural Development and Labour Minister Prahlad Singh Patel was launched at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. The book captures several padyatras led by Patel, including the five-day padyatra he undertook along the historic Dandi March route in 2021 with his associates. The journey was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sharing details after the launch, Patel said that photographs from the five-day journey with his colleagues have now been compiled into a well-documented coffee table book. The book has been written by senior journalist Rakesh Shukla. Those present at the launch included media advisor Nitin Tripathi, Alok Mohan Nayak, and other associates.
In the book, Patel has written a section titled “Har Pag Deta Anubhuti”, reflecting on the social, national and spiritual significance of padyatras. He notes that a padyatra is not merely about walking but also a means of introspection and connecting with society. It offers an opportunity to balance the mind, body and thoughts while engaging directly with people.
He also appreciated the efforts of Darshanam Sanstha for compiling and documenting the inspiring journey associated with the historic Dandi March, noting that such initiatives help guide society in a positive direction. Patel further recalled that on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, he undertook a Gram Swaraj Padyatra from 16 August to 19 August 2019 to promote de-addiction and the idea of self-reliant villages.