Coffee & More Founder Shweta Salunkhe Eyes Growth Across the Globe with Innovative Plans

New Delhi (India), May 11: Coffee & More, a popular café chain in Pune, is set to expand its presence across major metro cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi, as well as countries like England and Switzerland. The founder, Shweta Salunkhe, stressed the importance of innovation and the adoption of new technologies to stay ahead of the curve in the highly competitive food and beverage (F&B) industry in India. With the F&B market in India expected to grow to a value of $156.25 billion by 2026, Coffee & More is well-positioned to tap into the rising demand for high-quality coffee and international cuisine.

Coffee & More has ambitious plans to open 170 outlets across the globe and is strategically targeting the growing demand for continental food in India. The company is also focused on leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience. Recently, Coffee & More launched a prepaid card in collaboration with RuPay, providing customers with a seamless payment experience across all channels.

The Coffee & More prepaid card is a game-changer in the F&B sector, offering extensive security features that guarantee protected and secure transactions. Its virtual corporate wallet enables businesses to monitor and manage their expenses digitally 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, making it an appealing payment option for customers and businesses alike. Customers can also withdraw cash at any ATM in India, making it a convenient and versatile payment option.

The creators of Coffee & More, Mr. Sachin Salunkhe and Mrs. Shweta Salunkhe, have always been dedicated to giving their customers a special and unforgettable experience. The brand's expansion plans are expected to create employment opportunities and bring new culinary experiences to people across the world. With these ground-breaking and innovative ideas, Coffee & More is set to revolutionize the F&B industry and bring greater convenience to the table.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)