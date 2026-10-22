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Cockroaches Caught In Trap? Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka seek more time, what next?

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have sought additional time from the Delhi Police, following which the police will issue fresh notices to them. The Crime Branch had summoned the three leaders to its Rajouri Garden office for questioning.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 03:57 PM IST

Cockroaches Caught In Trap? Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka seek more time, what next?
Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das (File Photo/ANI)
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    Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurabh Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde did not appear before the Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning on Thursday after being summoned to join the probe at 12 noon.

    The three have sought additional time from the Delhi Police, following which the police will issue fresh notices to them.

    The Crime Branch had summoned the three leaders to its Rajouri Garden office for questioning.

    Delhi Court orders release of CJP leaders 

    The development comes after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court ordered the release of Das and Ranka from judicial custody after accepting their personal and surety bonds and taking written undertakings from them to maintain peace and abide by the law.

    SEM Ritu Raj directed the two leaders to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the enquiry. The court also directed them to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions specified in their bonds and undertakings.

    Das, Ranka promised not to breach peace 

    In their written undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach peace or disturb public tranquillity. They also undertook not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law, and said any future protests would be conducted within the constitutional framework.

    “Further judicial custody does not appear to be necessary at this stage, particularly after written undertakings before this Court,” the SEM court observed while ordering their release.

    HC's Gen Z remark on CJP leaders

    Earlier, the Delhi High Court had a light-hearted exchange during the hearing of a plea by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, when the court asked about their ages and remarked that they were not part of Generation Z.

    During the hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing for the petitioners, about their ages. Chimni told the court that Saurav Das was 27 and Ashutosh Ranka was 32.

    “Then you are not Gen Z. What is Gen Z?” the court asked.

    After being informed that people born after 1997 are considered Gen Z, the court reiterated, “Then you are not Gen Z.”

    Next hearing scheduled on Oct 23

    The court directed the investigating officer to submit a verification report regarding the sureties at the next hearing. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on October 23 at 3 pm, with the two leaders and their sureties directed to remain present.

    Why Das and Ranka were detained?

    Das and Ranka were detained in connection with an October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site. The police had alleged that they entered the area through private premises and violated conditions relating to maintaining peace.The SEM court has clarified that the enquiry in the matter will continue in accordance with the law.

    (With ANI inputs)

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