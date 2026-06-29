'Cockroaches' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi: Sonam Wangchuk, six students on hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk has started an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of students demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Environmentalist and educator Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday began a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, joining students and activists protesting against alleged irregularities in the country's examination system.

The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has been underway since June 20 and is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk Pays Tribute To Gandhi Before Beginning Fast

Before starting his hunger strike, Wangchuk visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared on X that he had accompanied the activist to Rajghat shortly before the fast began.

Sonam Wangchuk has begun his hunger strike to seek justice for students and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. pic.twitter.com/VE3oZt1YrE June 28, 2026

According to Dipke, Wangchuk decided to launch the hunger strike to seek justice for students and press for the Education Minister's resignation.

Row Over Facilities At Protest Site

Dipke also alleged that Delhi Police had cut off water and sanitation facilities at Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk announced his hunger strike. However, the Delhi Police rejected the claim and termed it "falsehoods and misinformation".

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said online that the police had no role in providing or maintaining such facilities at the protest site.

Students And Farm Leaders Join The Protest

Several farm leaders and activists joined the demonstration on Sunday. At least six student activists also began a hunger strike alongside Wangchuk. Addressing supporters from the stage, Wangchuk said, "I am not alone. I have been told that some youth are also going on hunger strike. Wherever you are, I salute you."

AISA Extends Support

The All India Students' Association (AISA), which had earlier expressed solidarity with the protest, announced that six of its members had joined the hunger strike.

The students include Danish Ali, joint secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union; Hrishikesh, president of Barak Hostel at JNU; Aameen, a former Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi student council member; Neha, AISA's all-India president; Manish, AISA Uttar Pradesh president; and Deepak, vice president of the AISA Delhi University unit.

In a statement, AISA said, "Students have called for the strike in complete solidarity with the call by Sonam Wangchuk, and will fight shoulder to shoulder in the struggle for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, repeal of NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, and scrapping of the National Testing Agency."

Protest Continues At Jantar Mantar

The hunger strike has added momentum to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, with students and activists continuing to demand accountability over alleged issues in the examination system and broader education policies.